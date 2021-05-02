TIMBERLAND BANCORP (NASDAQ:TSBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Timberland Bancorp last issued its earnings data on January 25th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $17.58 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. Timberland Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TIMBERLAND BANCORP? (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Wall Street analysts have given Timberland Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Timberland Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

GENERAL DYNAMICS (NYSE:GD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has generated $11.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. General Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GENERAL DYNAMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GD)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for General Dynamics in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” General Dynamics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

General Dynamics

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. Its revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. PTC has generated $1.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.9. PTC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PTC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PTC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PTC in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PTC stock.

PTC

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES (NYSE:PB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares has generated $5.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.1. Prosperity Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROSPERITY BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PB)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prosperity Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Prosperity Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Prosperity Bancshares