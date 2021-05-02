FLUSHING FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:FFIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Flushing Financial has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2. Flushing Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLUSHING FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFIC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flushing Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Flushing Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FFIC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Flushing Financial

ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK (NASDAQ:ESBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Elmira Savings Bank last posted its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. Elmira Savings Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Elmira Savings Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK? (NASDAQ:ESBK)

Wall Street analysts have given Elmira Savings Bank a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Elmira Savings Bank wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES (NYSE:AVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities last issued its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.92. The business earned $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AvalonBay Communities has generated $9.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.3. AvalonBay Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVB)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AvalonBay Communities in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” AvalonBay Communities stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AVB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AvalonBay Communities

PRA HEALTH SCIENCES (NASDAQ:PRAH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRAH)

PRA Health Sciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PRA Health Sciences has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.8. PRA Health Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRA HEALTH SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PRAH)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PRA Health Sciences in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” PRA Health Sciences stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRAH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

PRA Health Sciences