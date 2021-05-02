CYBEROPTICS (NASDAQ:CYBE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYBE)

CyberOptics last announced its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. CyberOptics has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.9. CyberOptics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYBEROPTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYBE)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CyberOptics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CyberOptics stock.

FORD MOTOR (NYSE:F) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor last posted its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ford Motor has generated $1.19 earnings per share over the last year. Ford Motor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FORD MOTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:F)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ford Motor in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Ford Motor stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in F, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CINCINNATI FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CINF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cincinnati Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business earned $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cincinnati Financial has generated $4.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Cincinnati Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CINCINNATI FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CINF)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cincinnati Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cincinnati Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CINF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LITTELFUSE (NASDAQ:LFUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The company earned $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.76 million. Its revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has generated $6.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.8. Littelfuse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LITTELFUSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LFUS)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Littelfuse in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Littelfuse stock.

