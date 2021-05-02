R. R. DONNELLEY & SONS (NYSE:RRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CHINA LIFE INSURANCE (NYSE:LFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LFC)

China Life Insurance last released its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. China Life Insurance has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. China Life Insurance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TYLER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:TYL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TYL)

Tyler Technologies last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The business earned $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.4. Tyler Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TYLER TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TYL)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tyler Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tyler Technologies stock.

Tyler Technologies

AERCAP (NYSE:AER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AER)

AerCap last issued its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. The company earned $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AerCap has generated $8.43 earnings per share over the last year. AerCap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AERCAP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AER)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AerCap in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” AerCap stock.

AerCap