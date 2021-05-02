SOUTHERN FIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SFST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares last released its earnings results on March 2nd, 2021. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. The business earned $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.75 million. Southern First Bancshares has generated $3.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Southern First Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southern First Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Southern First Bancshares stock.

EQUINIX (NASDAQ:EQIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has generated $22.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.3. Equinix has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equinix in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 18 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Equinix stock.

ASE TECHNOLOGY (NYSE:ASX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology last released its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. ASE Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ASE Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ASE Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARES CAPITAL (NASDAQ:ARCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business earned $390 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Its revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ares Capital has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. Ares Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ares Capital in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ares Capital stock.

