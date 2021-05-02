VISTA OIL & GAS (NYSE:VIST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company earned $79.54 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. Vista Oil & Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SOUTHERN COPPER (NYSE:SCCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper last released its earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm earned $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Southern Copper has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.6. Southern Copper has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOUTHERN COPPER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCCO)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southern Copper in the last year. There are currently 5 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “sell” Southern Copper stock.

Southern Copper

AVERY DENNISON (NYSE:AVY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has generated $6.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.2. Avery Dennison has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVERY DENNISON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AVY)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avery Dennison in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avery Dennison stock.

Avery Dennison

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS (NYSE:WH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $303 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has generated $3.28 earnings per share over the last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WH)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts