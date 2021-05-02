COASTAL FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial last announced its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Coastal Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. Coastal Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL (NYSE:SNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical last announced its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. China Petroleum & Chemical has generated $6.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. China Petroleum & Chemical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SNP)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” China Petroleum & Chemical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DISCOVERY (NASDAQ:DISCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Discovery has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Discovery has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DISCOVERY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DISCA)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Discovery in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 11 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Discovery stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DISCA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EURONET WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:EEFT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide last released its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. Euronet Worldwide has generated $6.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.6. Euronet Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EURONET WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EEFT)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Euronet Worldwide in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Euronet Worldwide stock.

