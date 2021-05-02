LYDALL (NYSE:LDL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall last released its earnings results on April 27th, 2021. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lydall has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LYDALL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LDL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lydall in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Lydall stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LDL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FACEBOOK (NASDAQ:FB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Facebook has generated $6.43 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.0. Facebook has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FACEBOOK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FB)

42 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Facebook in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 35 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Facebook stock.

UNITED MICROELECTRONICS (NYSE:UMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics last released its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Microelectronics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.1. United Microelectronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED MICROELECTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UMC)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Microelectronics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” United Microelectronics stock.

PEGASYSTEMS (NASDAQ:PEGA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Its revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pegasystems has generated ($1.25) earnings per share over the last year. Pegasystems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEGASYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PEGA)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pegasystems in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pegasystems stock.

