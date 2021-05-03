Earnings results for Alcon (NYSE:ALC)

Alcon Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Alcon last announced its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Alcon has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year. Alcon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alcon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.07%. The high price target for ALC is $86.00 and the low price target for ALC is $55.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Alcon has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $73.11, Alcon has a forecasted downside of 3.1% from its current price of $75.43. Alcon has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Alcon does not currently pay a dividend. Alcon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Alcon insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.52% of the stock of Alcon is held by insiders. 46.52% of the stock of Alcon is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Alcon are expected to grow by 78.10% in the coming year, from $1.05 to $1.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Alcon is -51.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Alcon is -51.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Alcon has a PEG Ratio of 4.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Alcon has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

