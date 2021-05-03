Earnings results for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.93. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.05.

Allegiant Travel last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Its revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Allegiant Travel has generated $14.26 earnings per share over the last year. Allegiant Travel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Allegiant Travel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $244.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.60%. The high price target for ALGT is $300.00 and the low price target for ALGT is $127.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Allegiant Travel has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $244.22, Allegiant Travel has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $235.73. Allegiant Travel has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel does not currently pay a dividend. Allegiant Travel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

In the past three months, Allegiant Travel insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,045,560.00 in company stock. Only 19.60% of the stock of Allegiant Travel is held by insiders. 86.10% of the stock of Allegiant Travel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT



Earnings for Allegiant Travel are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.54) to $4.78 per share. The P/E ratio of Allegiant Travel is -39.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Allegiant Travel is -39.09, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Allegiant Travel has a P/B Ratio of 4.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here