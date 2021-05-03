Earnings results for Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Amcor last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business earned $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Its revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amcor has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Amcor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Amcor will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Amcor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.53%. The high price target for AMCR is $13.00 and the low price target for AMCR is $11.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Amcor has been increasing its dividend for 38 years. The dividend payout ratio of Amcor is 73.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Amcor will have a dividend payout ratio of 63.51% next year. This indicates that Amcor will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

In the past three months, Amcor insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,211.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Amcor is held by insiders. Only 34.95% of the stock of Amcor is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR



Earnings for Amcor are expected to grow by 4.23% in the coming year, from $0.71 to $0.74 per share. The P/E ratio of Amcor is 18.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Amcor is 18.36, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.79. Amcor has a PEG Ratio of 2.02. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Amcor has a P/B Ratio of 4.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

