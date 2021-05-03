Earnings results for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMTEK, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.02.

AMETEK last posted its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has generated $4.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.7. AMETEK has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. AMETEK will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AMETEK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $127.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.88%. The high price target for AME is $160.00 and the low price target for AME is $84.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AMETEK has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $127.00, AMETEK has a forecasted downside of 5.9% from its current price of $134.93. AMETEK has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK has a dividend yield of 0.59%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. AMETEK has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of AMETEK is 19.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AMETEK will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.96% next year. This indicates that AMETEK will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

In the past three months, AMETEK insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,670,688.00 in company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of AMETEK is held by insiders. 85.66% of the stock of AMETEK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AMETEK (NYSE:AME



Earnings for AMETEK are expected to grow by 8.21% in the coming year, from $3.90 to $4.22 per share. The P/E ratio of AMETEK is 35.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of AMETEK is 35.70, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 67.88. AMETEK has a PEG Ratio of 3.73. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AMETEK has a P/B Ratio of 6.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

