Earnings results for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.84) earnings per share over the last year. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $85.31, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.25%. The high price target for ARWR is $110.00 and the low price target for ARWR is $34.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $85.31, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 17.2% from its current price of $72.76. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

In the past three months, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,961,400.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 65.52% of the stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.04) to ($0.39) per share. The P/E ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is -86.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is -86.62, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 16.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

