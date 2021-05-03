Earnings results for Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.96. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.64.

Assurant last released its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.26. The company earned $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Assurant has generated $8.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. Assurant has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Assurant will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Assurant in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $171.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.15%. The high price target for AIZ is $185.00 and the low price target for AIZ is $145.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Assurant has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $171.40, Assurant has a forecasted upside of 10.2% from its current price of $155.60. Assurant has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Assurant has been increasing its dividend for 16 years. The dividend payout ratio of Assurant is 30.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Assurant will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.00% next year. This indicates that Assurant will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

In the past three months, Assurant insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.63% of the stock of Assurant is held by insiders. 93.97% of the stock of Assurant is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ



Earnings for Assurant are expected to grow by 18.12% in the coming year, from $8.94 to $10.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Assurant is 23.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Assurant is 23.43, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Assurant has a P/B Ratio of 1.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

