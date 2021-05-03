Earnings results for B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

B2Gold last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $479.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.43 million. B2Gold has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. B2Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. B2Gold will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for B2Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.76, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 103.36%. The high price target for BTG is $12.50 and the low price target for BTG is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

B2Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.76, B2Gold has a forecasted upside of 103.4% from its current price of $4.80. B2Gold has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold pays a meaningful dividend of 3.33%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. B2Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of B2Gold is 114.29%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, B2Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 29.63% next year. This indicates that B2Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

In the past three months, B2Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.65% of the stock of B2Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG



Earnings for B2Gold are expected to grow by 8.00% in the coming year, from $0.50 to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of B2Gold is 7.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of B2Gold is 7.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.97. B2Gold has a PEG Ratio of 0.45. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. B2Gold has a P/B Ratio of 2.41. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

