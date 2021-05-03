Earnings results for Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.89.

Bausch Health Companies last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The business earned $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies has generated $4.43 earnings per share over the last year. Bausch Health Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Bausch Health Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bausch Health Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.28%. The high price target for BHC is $55.00 and the low price target for BHC is $17.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Bausch Health Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $32.58, Bausch Health Companies has a forecasted upside of 1.3% from its current price of $32.17. Bausch Health Companies has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies does not currently pay a dividend. Bausch Health Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

In the past three months, Bausch Health Companies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.14% of the stock of Bausch Health Companies is held by insiders. 62.92% of the stock of Bausch Health Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC



Earnings for Bausch Health Companies are expected to grow by 16.00% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $4.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Bausch Health Companies is -5.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bausch Health Companies is -5.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bausch Health Companies has a PEG Ratio of 0.54. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Bausch Health Companies has a P/B Ratio of 9.99. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here