Earnings results for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.19.

Berry Global Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.18. The business earned $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Its revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Berry Global Group has generated $4.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Berry Global Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Berry Global Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Berry Global Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.95%. The high price target for BERY is $75.00 and the low price target for BERY is $48.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Berry Global Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.93, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.13, Berry Global Group has a forecasted upside of 4.0% from its current price of $63.62. Berry Global Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group does not currently pay a dividend. Berry Global Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

In the past three months, Berry Global Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,023,000.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Berry Global Group is held by insiders. 95.53% of the stock of Berry Global Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY



Earnings for Berry Global Group are expected to grow by 7.66% in the coming year, from $5.35 to $5.76 per share. The P/E ratio of Berry Global Group is 15.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Berry Global Group is 15.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 49.79. Berry Global Group has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Berry Global Group has a P/B Ratio of 4.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

