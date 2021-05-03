Earnings results for Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills last released its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company earned $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Black Hills has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Black Hills will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Black Hills in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.57, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.31%. The high price target for BKH is $77.00 and the low price target for BKH is $60.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Black Hills has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.57, Black Hills has a forecasted upside of 2.3% from its current price of $68.98. Black Hills has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills pays a meaningful dividend of 3.28%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Black Hills has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Black Hills is 64.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Black Hills will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.70% next year. This indicates that Black Hills will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

In the past three months, Black Hills insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Black Hills is held by insiders. 85.45% of the stock of Black Hills is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH



Earnings for Black Hills are expected to grow by 5.48% in the coming year, from $3.65 to $3.85 per share. The P/E ratio of Black Hills is 19.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Black Hills is 19.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 31.75. Black Hills has a PEG Ratio of 2.78. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Black Hills has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

