Earnings results for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions last released its quarterly earnings data on February 1st, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has generated $5.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.2. Broadridge Financial Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Broadridge Financial Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Broadridge Financial Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $154.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.81%. The high price target for BR is $176.00 and the low price target for BR is $127.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Broadridge Financial Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $154.17, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a forecasted downside of 2.8% from its current price of $158.63. Broadridge Financial Solutions has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend yield of 1.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Broadridge Financial Solutions has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions is 45.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Broadridge Financial Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.70% next year. This indicates that Broadridge Financial Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

In the past three months, Broadridge Financial Solutions insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,644,513.00 in company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions is held by insiders. 85.03% of the stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)



Earnings for Broadridge Financial Solutions are expected to grow by 10.91% in the coming year, from $5.50 to $6.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions is 39.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.05. The P/E ratio of Broadridge Financial Solutions is 39.17, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 13.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

