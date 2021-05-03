Earnings results for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Brookfield Renewable Partners last posted its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.21. The business earned $952 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Brookfield Renewable Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Brookfield Renewable Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Brookfield Renewable Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.89%. The high price target for BEP is $48.00 and the low price target for BEP is $30.67. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Brookfield Renewable Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.14, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. Brookfield Renewable Partners has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 2.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Brookfield Renewable Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

In the past three months, Brookfield Renewable Partners insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.23% of the stock of Brookfield Renewable Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP



The P/E ratio of Brookfield Renewable Partners is -80.73, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a P/B Ratio of 0.61. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

