Earnings results for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Caesars Entertainment last issued its earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.07. The firm earned $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Caesars Entertainment has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year. Caesars Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Caesars Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Caesars Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.68, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.39%. The high price target for CZR is $134.00 and the low price target for CZR is $11.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Caesars Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.68, Caesars Entertainment has a forecasted downside of 10.4% from its current price of $97.84. Caesars Entertainment has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Caesars Entertainment does not currently pay a dividend. Caesars Entertainment does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

In the past three months, Caesars Entertainment insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,391,350.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Caesars Entertainment is held by insiders. 90.68% of the stock of Caesars Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR



Earnings for Caesars Entertainment are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($9.66) to ($2.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Caesars Entertainment is -10.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Caesars Entertainment is -10.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Caesars Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 6.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

