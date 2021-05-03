Earnings results for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46.

Catalent last released its earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm earned $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Catalent has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.6. Catalent has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Catalent will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Catalent in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $125.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.25%. The high price target for CTLT is $140.00 and the low price target for CTLT is $100.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Catalent has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $125.13, Catalent has a forecasted upside of 11.3% from its current price of $112.47. Catalent has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent does not currently pay a dividend. Catalent does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

In the past three months, Catalent insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,997,007.00 in company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Catalent is held by insiders. 97.84% of the stock of Catalent is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT



Earnings for Catalent are expected to grow by 17.87% in the coming year, from $2.35 to $2.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Catalent is 71.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Catalent is 71.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.52. Catalent has a PEG Ratio of 2.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Catalent has a P/B Ratio of 6.01. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

