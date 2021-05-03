Earnings results for Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.8399999999999999.

Charles River Laboratories International last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International has generated $6.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.4. Charles River Laboratories International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Charles River Laboratories International will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $254.71, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.38%. The high price target for CRL is $350.00 and the low price target for CRL is $175.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Charles River Laboratories International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $254.71, Charles River Laboratories International has a forecasted downside of 23.4% from its current price of $332.45. Charles River Laboratories International has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Charles River Laboratories International does not currently pay a dividend. Charles River Laboratories International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Charles River Laboratories International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,201,105.00 in company stock. Only 1.90% of the stock of Charles River Laboratories International is held by insiders. 92.30% of the stock of Charles River Laboratories International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Charles River Laboratories International are expected to grow by 13.34% in the coming year, from $7.87 to $8.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Charles River Laboratories International is 55.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Charles River Laboratories International is 55.41, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.52. Charles River Laboratories International has a PEG Ratio of 2.19. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Charles River Laboratories International has a P/B Ratio of 9.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

