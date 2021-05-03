Earnings results for Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.43.

Cheniere Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $1.42. The business earned $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Cheniere Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Cheniere Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cheniere Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.07%. The high price target for LNG is $87.00 and the low price target for LNG is $61.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cheniere Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.14, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.14, Cheniere Energy has a forecasted downside of 3.1% from its current price of $77.52. Cheniere Energy has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Cheniere Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

In the past three months, Cheniere Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $331,974.00 in company stock. Only 0.76% of the stock of Cheniere Energy is held by insiders. 86.32% of the stock of Cheniere Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG



Earnings for Cheniere Energy are expected to grow by 43.98% in the coming year, from $2.41 to $3.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Cheniere Energy is 20.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Cheniere Energy is 20.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.88. Cheniere Energy has a PEG Ratio of 0.73. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Cheniere Energy has a P/B Ratio of 8.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

