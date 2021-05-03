Earnings results for Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35.

Analyst Opinion on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Coursera in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.59%. The high price target for COUR is $60.00 and the low price target for COUR is $20.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 15 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Coursera has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 15 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.67, Coursera has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $44.70. Coursera has been the subject of 17 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera does not currently pay a dividend. Coursera does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

In the past three months, Coursera insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,900,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR



More latest stories: here