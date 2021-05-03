Earnings results for Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.18.

Cummins last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cummins has generated $15.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Cummins has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Cummins will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cummins in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $243.68, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.32%. The high price target for CMI is $325.00 and the low price target for CMI is $160.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins pays a meaningful dividend of 2.14%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cummins has been increasing its dividend for 11 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cummins is 35.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cummins will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.65% next year. This indicates that Cummins will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

In the past three months, Cummins insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,816,552.00 in company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Cummins is held by insiders. 81.07% of the stock of Cummins is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cummins (NYSE:CMI



Earnings for Cummins are expected to grow by 19.37% in the coming year, from $11.41 to $13.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Cummins is 23.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Cummins is 23.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 70.95. Cummins has a PEG Ratio of 1.94. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cummins has a P/B Ratio of 4.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

