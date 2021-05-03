Earnings results for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Dolby Laboratories last released its earnings results on January 28th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Its revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dolby Laboratories has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.1. Dolby Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Dolby Laboratories will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dolby Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 22.14%. The high price target for DLB is $89.00 and the low price target for DLB is $65.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dolby Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.00, Dolby Laboratories has a forecasted downside of 22.1% from its current price of $101.47. Dolby Laboratories has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dolby Laboratories has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dolby Laboratories is 38.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dolby Laboratories will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.34% next year. This indicates that Dolby Laboratories will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

In the past three months, Dolby Laboratories insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,287,333.00 in company stock. 37.30% of the stock of Dolby Laboratories is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 58.58% of the stock of Dolby Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB



Earnings for Dolby Laboratories are expected to grow by 29.46% in the coming year, from $2.24 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Dolby Laboratories is 45.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Dolby Laboratories is 45.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 43.93. Dolby Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 3.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dolby Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 4.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

