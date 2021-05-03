Earnings results for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09.

Dominion Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 11th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Its revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year. Dominion Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Dominion Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dominion Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.23%. The high price target for D is $93.00 and the low price target for D is $76.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dominion Energy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.08, Dominion Energy has a forecasted upside of 5.2% from its current price of $79.90. Dominion Energy has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 3.15%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Dominion Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dominion Energy is 59.43%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Dominion Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 64.78% next year. This indicates that Dominion Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

In the past three months, Dominion Energy insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $138,580.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Dominion Energy is held by insiders. 67.06% of the stock of Dominion Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D



Earnings for Dominion Energy are expected to grow by 7.16% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $3.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Dominion Energy is -3,995.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Dominion Energy has a PEG Ratio of 3.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dominion Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

