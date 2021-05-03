Earnings results for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

Douglas Emmett last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. Its revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Douglas Emmett has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Douglas Emmett will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Douglas Emmett in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.50%. The high price target for DEI is $38.00 and the low price target for DEI is $29.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Douglas Emmett has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett pays a meaningful dividend of 3.34%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Douglas Emmett has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Douglas Emmett is 53.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Douglas Emmett will have a dividend payout ratio of 59.57% next year. This indicates that Douglas Emmett will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

In the past three months, Douglas Emmett insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.90% of the stock of Douglas Emmett is held by insiders. 96.65% of the stock of Douglas Emmett is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI



Earnings for Douglas Emmett are expected to grow by 5.62% in the coming year, from $1.78 to $1.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Douglas Emmett is 19.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Douglas Emmett is 19.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Douglas Emmett has a PEG Ratio of 7.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Douglas Emmett has a P/B Ratio of 1.35. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

