Earnings results for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.84.

DuPont de Nemours last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year. DuPont de Nemours has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. DuPont de Nemours will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $73.65, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.49%. The high price target for DD is $90.00 and the low price target for DD is $45.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours has a dividend yield of 1.44%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. DuPont de Nemours has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of DuPont de Nemours is 31.58%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, DuPont de Nemours will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.83% next year. This indicates that DuPont de Nemours will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

In the past three months, DuPont de Nemours insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of DuPont de Nemours is held by insiders. 75.48% of the stock of DuPont de Nemours is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD



Earnings for DuPont de Nemours are expected to decrease by -3.44% in the coming year, from $3.20 to $3.09 per share. The P/E ratio of DuPont de Nemours is -18.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DuPont de Nemours is -18.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DuPont de Nemours has a PEG Ratio of 5.52. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. DuPont de Nemours has a P/B Ratio of 1.37. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

