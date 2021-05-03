Earnings results for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ecopetrol in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.08%. The high price target for EC is $15.00 and the low price target for EC is $11.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ecopetrol has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.85, Ecopetrol has a forecasted upside of 17.1% from its current price of $11.83. Ecopetrol has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.76%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Ecopetrol does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Ecopetrol is 39.80%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Ecopetrol will have a dividend payout ratio of 85.11% in the coming year. This indicates that Ecopetrol may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

In the past three months, Ecopetrol insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.49% of the stock of Ecopetrol is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC



Earnings for Ecopetrol are expected to grow by 129.27% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.94 per share. The P/E ratio of Ecopetrol is 14.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Ecopetrol is 14.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 23.88. Ecopetrol has a P/B Ratio of 0.30. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

