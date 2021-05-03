Earnings results for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Exact Sciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.98 million. Exact Sciences has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year. Exact Sciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Exact Sciences will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Exact Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $150.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.04%. The high price target for EXAS is $226.00 and the low price target for EXAS is $92.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Exact Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $150.33, Exact Sciences has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $131.82. Exact Sciences has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Exact Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

In the past three months, Exact Sciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,114,785.00 in company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Exact Sciences is held by insiders. 90.39% of the stock of Exact Sciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS



Earnings for Exact Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($1.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Exact Sciences is -59.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Exact Sciences is -59.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Exact Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 7.48. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here