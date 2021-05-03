Earnings results for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.71.

Expeditors International of Washington last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm earned $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.5. Expeditors International of Washington has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Expeditors International of Washington in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.60, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 20.26%. The high price target for EXPD is $109.00 and the low price target for EXPD is $63.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Expeditors International of Washington has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.63, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.60, Expeditors International of Washington has a forecasted downside of 20.3% from its current price of $109.86. Expeditors International of Washington has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Expeditors International of Washington has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of Expeditors International of Washington is 30.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Expeditors International of Washington will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.26% next year. This indicates that Expeditors International of Washington will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

In the past three months, Expeditors International of Washington insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of Expeditors International of Washington is held by insiders. 91.17% of the stock of Expeditors International of Washington is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD



Earnings for Expeditors International of Washington are expected to decrease by -0.50% in the coming year, from $3.98 to $3.96 per share. The P/E ratio of Expeditors International of Washington is 29.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Expeditors International of Washington is 29.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 28.02. Expeditors International of Washington has a P/B Ratio of 8.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

