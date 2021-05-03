Earnings results for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Ferrari last posted its earnings results on February 1st, 2021. The reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has generated $4.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.6. Ferrari has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Ferrari will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ferrari in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $228.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.85%. The high price target for RACE is $273.00 and the low price target for RACE is $170.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ferrari has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $228.00, Ferrari has a forecasted upside of 6.8% from its current price of $213.39. Ferrari has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari does not currently pay a dividend. Ferrari does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Ferrari will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.48% next year. This indicates that Ferrari will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

In the past three months, Ferrari insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.49% of the stock of Ferrari is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE



Earnings for Ferrari are expected to grow by 33.84% in the coming year, from $3.31 to $4.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Ferrari is 68.61, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.05. The P/E ratio of Ferrari is 68.61, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 70.95. Ferrari has a PEG Ratio of 4.59. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Ferrari has a P/B Ratio of 23.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

