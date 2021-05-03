Earnings results for Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.2.

Gartner last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 8th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.3. Gartner has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Gartner will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gartner in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $181.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.49%. The high price target for IT is $204.00 and the low price target for IT is $147.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Gartner does not currently pay a dividend. Gartner does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Gartner insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,124,425.00 in company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Gartner is held by insiders. 92.30% of the stock of Gartner is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Gartner are expected to decrease by -2.42% in the coming year, from $4.13 to $4.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Gartner is 82.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Gartner is 82.30, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.02. Gartner has a PEG Ratio of 3.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Gartner has a P/B Ratio of 18.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

