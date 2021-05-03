Earnings results for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5.

Global Payments last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 7th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm earned $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments has generated $5.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.8. Global Payments has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Global Payments will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Global Payments in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $214.52, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.05%. The high price target for GPN is $239.00 and the low price target for GPN is $165.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 24 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Global Payments has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 24 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $214.52, Global Payments has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $214.63. Global Payments has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments has a dividend yield of 0.36%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Global Payments has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Global Payments is 13.31%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Global Payments will have a dividend payout ratio of 10.16% next year. This indicates that Global Payments will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

In the past three months, Global Payments insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $23,231,757.00 in company stock. Only 0.88% of the stock of Global Payments is held by insiders. 86.71% of the stock of Global Payments is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN



Earnings for Global Payments are expected to grow by 27.79% in the coming year, from $6.01 to $7.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Global Payments is 127.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.05. The P/E ratio of Global Payments is 127.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.02. Global Payments has a PEG Ratio of 1.81. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Global Payments has a P/B Ratio of 2.30. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

