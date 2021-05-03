Earnings results for Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29.

Globus Medical last released its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business earned $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Globus Medical has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.0. Globus Medical has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Globus Medical will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Globus Medical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.48%. The high price target for GMED is $77.00 and the low price target for GMED is $56.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Globus Medical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.40, Globus Medical has a forecasted downside of 7.5% from its current price of $71.77. Globus Medical has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Globus Medical does not currently pay a dividend. Globus Medical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Globus Medical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $18,995,736.00 in company stock. Only 25.63% of the stock of Globus Medical is held by insiders. 64.35% of the stock of Globus Medical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Globus Medical are expected to grow by 50.00% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $2.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Globus Medical is 78.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Globus Medical is 78.01, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.52. Globus Medical has a PEG Ratio of 2.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Globus Medical has a P/B Ratio of 5.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

