Earnings results for Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols, S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 05/04/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Grifols last released its earnings data on February 26th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm earned $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Grifols has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Grifols has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Grifols in the last 12 months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

There is not enough analysis data for Grifols.

Dividend Strength: Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols has a dividend yield of 0.79%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Grifols does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Grifols is 11.97%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Grifols will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.27% next year. This indicates that Grifols will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

In the past three months, Grifols insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.15% of the stock of Grifols is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS



Earnings for Grifols are expected to grow by 11.03% in the coming year, from $1.36 to $1.51 per share. The P/E ratio of Grifols is 15.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Grifols is 15.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.52. Grifols has a PEG Ratio of 1.30. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Grifols has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

