Earnings results for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital last posted its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.40%. The high price target for HASI is $66.00 and the low price target for HASI is $44.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.38, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a forecasted upside of 11.4% from its current price of $52.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays a meaningful dividend of 2.67%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 118.64%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 105.26% in the coming year. This indicates that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

In the past three months, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital insiders have sold 5,720.50% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $55,210.00 in company stock and sold $3,213,500.00 in company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is held by insiders. 77.72% of the stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI



Earnings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital are expected to grow by 3.91% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 36.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is 36.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a PEG Ratio of 7.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a P/B Ratio of 3.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

