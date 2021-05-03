Earnings results for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

Henry Schein last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business earned $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein has generated $3.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Henry Schein has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Henry Schein will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Henry Schein in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.90%. The high price target for HSIC is $83.00 and the low price target for HSIC is $50.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Henry Schein has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.40, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.40, Henry Schein has a forecasted downside of 2.9% from its current price of $72.50. Henry Schein has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein does not currently pay a dividend. Henry Schein does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

In the past three months, Henry Schein insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $50,327.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of Henry Schein is held by insiders. 94.73% of the stock of Henry Schein is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC



Earnings for Henry Schein are expected to grow by 23.55% in the coming year, from $2.93 to $3.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Henry Schein is 17.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.05. The P/E ratio of Henry Schein is 17.86, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 45.01. Henry Schein has a PEG Ratio of 3.12. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Henry Schein has a P/B Ratio of 2.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here