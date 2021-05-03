Earnings results for Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.83.

Herbalife Nutrition last posted its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.7. Herbalife Nutrition has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Herbalife Nutrition will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Herbalife Nutrition in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.41%. The high price target for HLF is $66.00 and the low price target for HLF is $45.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Herbalife Nutrition has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.40, Herbalife Nutrition has a forecasted upside of 25.4% from its current price of $45.77. Herbalife Nutrition has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition does not currently pay a dividend. Herbalife Nutrition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

In the past three months, Herbalife Nutrition insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,517,836.00 in company stock. Only 3.10% of the stock of Herbalife Nutrition is held by insiders. 85.28% of the stock of Herbalife Nutrition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF



Earnings for Herbalife Nutrition are expected to grow by 17.87% in the coming year, from $3.75 to $4.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Herbalife Nutrition is 17.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.00. The P/E ratio of Herbalife Nutrition is 17.74, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.13.

