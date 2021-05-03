Earnings results for Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand Inc is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.53.

Hillenbrand last posted its earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The firm earned $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.15 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Hillenbrand has generated $3.19 earnings per share over the last year. Hillenbrand has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Hillenbrand will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hillenbrand in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.96%. The high price target for HI is $54.00 and the low price target for HI is $52.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hillenbrand has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.00, Hillenbrand has a forecasted upside of 8.0% from its current price of $49.09. Hillenbrand has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand pays a meaningful dividend of 1.75%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Hillenbrand has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Hillenbrand is 26.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Hillenbrand will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.44% next year. This indicates that Hillenbrand will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI)

In the past three months, Hillenbrand insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.03% of the stock of Hillenbrand is held by insiders. 82.92% of the stock of Hillenbrand is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI



Earnings for Hillenbrand are expected to grow by 6.62% in the coming year, from $3.17 to $3.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Hillenbrand is -60.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Hillenbrand is -60.60, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Hillenbrand has a P/B Ratio of 3.40. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here