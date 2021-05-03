Earnings results for IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.46. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

IAA last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. IAA has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.9. IAA has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. IAA will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on IAA (NYSE:IAA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IAA in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.13, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.05%. The high price target for IAA is $65.00 and the low price target for IAA is $47.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA does not currently pay a dividend. IAA does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IAA (NYSE:IAA)

In the past three months, IAA insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.11% of the stock of IAA is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of IAA (NYSE:IAA



Earnings for IAA are expected to grow by 23.49% in the coming year, from $1.49 to $1.84 per share. The P/E ratio of IAA is 47.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of IAA is 47.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 70.95. IAA has a PEG Ratio of 4.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

