Earnings results for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.05.

Incyte last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Its revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Incyte has generated $2.23 earnings per share over the last year. Incyte has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Incyte will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Incyte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.11%. The high price target for INCY is $124.00 and the low price target for INCY is $70.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Incyte has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.85, Incyte has a forecasted upside of 18.1% from its current price of $85.38. Incyte has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte does not currently pay a dividend. Incyte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

In the past three months, Incyte insiders have sold 65.39% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,000,007.00 in company stock and sold $1,653,902.00 in company stock. Only 16.10% of the stock of Incyte is held by insiders. 91.37% of the stock of Incyte is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Incyte are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to $2.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Incyte is -54.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Incyte is -54.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Incyte has a PEG Ratio of 0.98. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Incyte has a P/B Ratio of 7.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

