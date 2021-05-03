Earnings results for Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.5899999999999999.

Ingredion last announced its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The company earned $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Its revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has generated $6.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Ingredion has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Ingredion will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ingredion in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $93.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.08%. The high price target for INGR is $105.00 and the low price target for INGR is $82.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Ingredion has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $93.33, Ingredion has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $93.41. Ingredion has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Ingredion pays a meaningful dividend of 2.74%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Ingredion has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Ingredion is 38.50%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Ingredion will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.75% next year. This indicates that Ingredion will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

In the past three months, Ingredion insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $132,923.00 in company stock. Only 1.15% of the stock of Ingredion is held by insiders. 85.21% of the stock of Ingredion is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR



Earnings for Ingredion are expected to grow by 7.87% in the coming year, from $5.97 to $6.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Ingredion is 18.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.05. The P/E ratio of Ingredion is 18.46, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.54. Ingredion has a P/B Ratio of 2.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here