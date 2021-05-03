Earnings results for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.67.

Inspire Medical Systems last posted its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. Its revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year. Inspire Medical Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Inspire Medical Systems will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $168.55, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 28.83%. The high price target for INSP is $275.00 and the low price target for INSP is $50.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems does not currently pay a dividend. Inspire Medical Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

In the past three months, Inspire Medical Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Inspire Medical Systems is held by insiders. 96.30% of the stock of Inspire Medical Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP



Earnings for Inspire Medical Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.37) to ($2.18) per share. The P/E ratio of Inspire Medical Systems is -102.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Inspire Medical Systems is -102.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Inspire Medical Systems has a P/B Ratio of 40.76. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

