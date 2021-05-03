Earnings results for Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.8.

Invitae last released its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae has generated ($2.28) earnings per share over the last year. Invitae has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Invitae will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Invitae in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.36%. The high price target for NVTA is $65.00 and the low price target for NVTA is $35.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Invitae has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $49.33, Invitae has a forecasted upside of 41.4% from its current price of $34.90. Invitae has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae does not currently pay a dividend. Invitae does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

In the past three months, Invitae insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,860,514.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Invitae is held by insiders. 78.60% of the stock of Invitae is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)



Earnings for Invitae are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.69) to ($1.66) per share. The P/E ratio of Invitae is -8.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Invitae is -8.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Invitae has a P/B Ratio of 8.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

