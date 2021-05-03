Earnings results for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The business earned $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has generated $14.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.9. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Jazz Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $187.37, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.97%. The high price target for JAZZ is $233.00 and the low price target for JAZZ is $128.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $187.37, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $164.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Jazz Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

In the past three months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $482,625.00 in company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 95.67% of the stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ



Earnings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 41.18% in the coming year, from $10.83 to $15.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 51.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 51.86, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 44.52. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a PEG Ratio of 4.64. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

