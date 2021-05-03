Earnings results for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. last announced its earnings data on February 7th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business earned $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. KKR & Co. Inc. has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. KKR & Co. Inc. has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. KKR & Co. Inc. will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for KKR & Co. Inc. in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.05, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.55%. The high price target for KKR is $71.00 and the low price target for KKR is $30.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

KKR & Co. Inc. has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.82, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.05, KKR & Co. Inc. has a forecasted downside of 11.5% from its current price of $56.58. KKR & Co. Inc. has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.95%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. KKR & Co. Inc. has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 32.34%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, KKR & Co. Inc. will have a dividend payout ratio of 25.00% next year. This indicates that KKR & Co. Inc. will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

In the past three months, KKR & Co. Inc. insiders have sold 7,678.66% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $1,551,382.00 in company stock and sold $120,676,800.00 in company stock. 39.34% of the stock of KKR & Co. Inc. is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 77.96% of the stock of KKR & Co. Inc. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR



Earnings for KKR & Co. Inc. are expected to grow by 27.81% in the coming year, from $1.69 to $2.16 per share. The P/E ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 34.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.05. The P/E ratio of KKR & Co. Inc. is 34.71, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. KKR & Co. Inc. has a PEG Ratio of 1.61. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. KKR & Co. Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

