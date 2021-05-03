Earnings results for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/04/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.26. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.81.

Lancaster Colony last released its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The business earned $375 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. Its revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lancaster Colony has generated $4.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2. Lancaster Colony has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Lancaster Colony will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, May 4th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lancaster Colony in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony pays a meaningful dividend of 1.62%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lancaster Colony has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lancaster Colony is 60.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lancaster Colony will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.58% next year. This indicates that Lancaster Colony will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)

In the past three months, Lancaster Colony insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $299,492.00 in company stock. Only 31.70% of the stock of Lancaster Colony is held by insiders. 54.64% of the stock of Lancaster Colony is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC



Earnings for Lancaster Colony are expected to grow by 19.70% in the coming year, from $5.38 to $6.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Lancaster Colony is 38.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.08. The P/E ratio of Lancaster Colony is 38.16, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 45.26. Lancaster Colony has a P/B Ratio of 6.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

